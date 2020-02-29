2 dead after wrong-way crash on US-290

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on US-290 at Tidwell blocked all westbound lanes for hours on Saturday morning.

Houston police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, killing both drivers.

Police told ABC13 they received several calls about a truck going the wrong-way and moments later, responded to the crash.

Investigators on the scene are working to gather more information.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston inner loopcar crashwrong waycrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water pressure normalized but be sure to continue boiling water
Coronavirus hits several in Texas, CDC reports
ABC13's Morning News
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Beautiful Saturday, strong storms next week
Grab your boots and hats, the Rodeo Parade is Saturday
Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events set for this weekend
Show More
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
Houston-area baseball president aboard ship tested for COVID-19
Popular Selena collectible cups go on sale Saturday
Estranged wife found husband shot to death, deputies say
Teen dragged down by adult during fight outside Texas City HS
More TOP STORIES News