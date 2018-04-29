SEXUAL ASSAULT

3 Marines accused of raping Tulane University student

EMBED </>More Videos

Three marines charged with rape in Louisiana (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Three Marines have been accused of sexually assaulting a Tulane University student and her friend earlier this month.

According to WDSU-TV, the alleged attacks were reported to New Orleans police on April 15.

Tulane campus police were also notified.

According to authorities, the student said that she and her friend were raped by several men.

Officials say Antonio Landrum, 18, was arrested on a third-degree rape charge.

Alexander Davenport, 20, and Jared Anderson, 18, have been arrested on first-degree rape charges.

All three men were stationed in New Orleans.

Tulane students reacted to the arrests.

"Better late than never. The fact they're in custody says a lot about the school stepping up and taking responsibility for the situation," a student said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Why did jurors choose probation for doctor in patient's rape?
Doctor given probation for raping patient at Ben Taub
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Ex-Stanford swimmer loses sex assault appeal
Police: Volleyball coach arrested for having sex with students
More sexual assault
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News