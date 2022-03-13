ukraine

Gov. Abbott visits Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston on Texas 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Abbott visits Houston on statewide 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that Sunday would be a designated day of prayer statewide for Ukraine. Abbott was in town visiting a Ukrainian Catholic church in north Houston.

He arrived at the Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church near West Gulf Bank on Sunday at about 10 a.m.


Several buildings, including the historic courthouse in Richmond and Abbot's mansion in Austin will be lit up in the colors blue and yellow, representing the Ukrainian flag.

There have also been multiple community demonstrations across the Houston area in the past week, such as the ones in Conroe and in Clear Lake, showing support and solidarity with Ukraine.

"It's heartbreaking. I mean we're talking about people's families torn apart," said one community member that spoke at last Sunday's rally outside of Houston City Hall. "We're talking about men staying to fight and women staying to fight. You know, I've seen several people where the mom is leaving her kids in the storm shelter, in the bomb shelter, while she goes off to fight."

SEE RELATED STORY: Native Ukrainian mother and son create fundraiser in Houston for those in need in Ukraine

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustontexas newsgreg abbottrussiaukraineu.s. & worldpolitics
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
TOP STORIES
Mom of 4 kids abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much'
1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash, deputies say
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
12-year-old from College Station area at center of Amber Alert found
After a chilly start we're warming up for Spring Break
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
Show More
DA warns Spring Breakers against drunk driving
Gas station manager says thieves stole diesel from underground tanks
Hailey Bieber hospitalized for brain blood clot
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
'Wobbly-wheel' scammer sentenced to six years in prison
More TOP STORIES News