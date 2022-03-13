Gov. Abbott visits Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston on Texas 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that Sunday would be a designated day of prayer statewide for Ukraine. Abbott was in town visiting a Ukrainian Catholic church in north Houston.He arrived at the Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church near West Gulf Bank on Sunday at about 10 a.m.Several buildings, including the historic courthouse in Richmond and Abbot's mansion in Austin will be lit up in the colors blue and yellow, representing the Ukrainian flag.There have also been multiple community demonstrations across the Houston area in the past week, such as the ones in Conroe and in Clear Lake, showing support and solidarity with Ukraine."It's heartbreaking. I mean we're talking about people's families torn apart," said one community member that spoke at last Sunday's rally outside of Houston City Hall. "We're talking about men staying to fight and women staying to fight. You know, I've seen several people where the mom is leaving her kids in the storm shelter, in the bomb shelter, while she goes off to fight."