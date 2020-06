PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department issued a statement late Thursday night, expressing their anger after they say someone shot a gun near the fire station around 6:05 p.m.In a post on Facebook, PGVFD said it appears someone shot three rounds of what appears to be 40 caliber bullets near the station, striking a fire truck.Photos show bullet holes in the windshield of the truck.Firefighters noted the crime was particularly dangerous because they were holding a family dinner night and many children were present.They said that thankfully, no one was injured.