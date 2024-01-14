WATCH LIVE

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Cleveland, Texas freeway after engine issue

Sunday, January 14, 2024 1:34AM
CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a plane landed on a freeway in Cleveland, Texas at about noon on Saturday.

The pilot of a single-engine Piper PA-22 made an emergency landing on State Highway 99 due to a reported engine issue, the FAA said.

The plane is registered out of Galveston, to Scallywag Air LLC. According to officials, only the pilot was on board.

The identity and condition of the pilot is not yet known.

After the investigation, the FAA said they plan to post a preliminary accident report.

