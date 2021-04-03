Plane slams into tree near Pearland airstrip

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A small airplane veered off a neighborhood runway and slammed into a tree Saturday just after takeoff, authorities said.It happened around 8 a.m. at a private airstrip along Manvel Road near Fite Road near Rogers Middle School.The aircraft had just taken off when it lost power, veered off the runway and crashed into the tree, according to Pearland police.Four people were on board the craft including the pilot. Nobody was hurt.