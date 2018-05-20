Firefighters find piles of money after extinguishing house fire

Firefighters found more than just flames and smoke after responding to a house fire. (KTRK)

Firefighters found more than just flames and smoke inside a Wisconsin home.

Piles and piles of cash were discovered after crews extinguished the fire.

The sea of $10 and $20 bills covered the entire basement floor and some were found in the restroom.

Authorities believe the bills may have actually fallen from the basement's ceiling.

How the money got there remains a mystery, as the home is now vacant.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is currently investigating and attempting to figure out where the money came from.
