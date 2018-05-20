Firefighters found more than just flames and smoke inside a Wisconsin home.Piles and piles of cash were discovered after crews extinguished the fire.The sea of $10 and $20 bills covered the entire basement floor and some were found in the restroom.Authorities believe the bills may have actually fallen from the basement's ceiling.How the money got there remains a mystery, as the home is now vacant.The Drug Enforcement Administration is currently investigating and attempting to figure out where the money came from.