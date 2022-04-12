business

Beloved Polish restaurant in League City to close after 6 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved League City Polish restaurant to close after 6 years

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Beloved League City Polish restaurant, Pierogi Queen, will close after six years, the business announced in a Facebook post.

The shop, known for its Polish dumplings and other authentic Polish cuisine, will have extended hours starting April 21 until it closes on May 20.

In the same post sharing the news, rising food prices and not being able to find staff were part of the decision to close after launching almost exactly six years ago in May 2016.

"We were trying so hard for so long," the post read.

Owner Eva Sek also told the Houston Chronicle that "mostly it's not enough customers" when talking about the upcoming closure.

Sek and her husband Miroslaw are Polish immigrants. They moved to the United States to escape communism, living in California and Chicago before relocating to the Clear Lake area.

Theirs is a story about capturing the American dream, and that included being able to open a restaurant. But it was never easy to keep the restaurant afloat as Sek's husband continued to work as a truck driver to help make ends meet.

Despite the closure, people are sharing how much they loved her pierogis, saying the restaurant will be greatly missed.

Sek told the Chronicle she is looking into stocking her pierogis at the Henderson and Kane General Store in Sixth Ward, but she otherwise has no plans to relaunch her business.

Original story from 2019: Experience true Polish cuisine at Pierogi Queen
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessleague citybusinesssmall businessfood
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Hastings High School senior launches apparel line
Proposed IKE kiosks spark safety, image concerns in The Heights
Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81
Sparks fly at meeting over concrete plant in east Aldine
TOP STORIES
Staffers indicted in $11M contract investigation appear in court
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
Police chief embroiled in $300K OT pay scandal to exit department
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Houston teen
More rain expected today with a chance for severe weather
Historic NASA simulator moves to permanent home at flight museum
Show More
Intruder in Clear Lake area posed as healthcare worker, HPD says
Police arrest mother accused of shooting ex during child drop-off
Tables turn on robbery suspects at SE Houston car dealership, HPD says
Airbnb party shooting 'could have been avoided,' neighbor says
Woman breaks through wall of car dealership and steals Mercedes
More TOP STORIES News