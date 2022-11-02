Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Chances are, a large part of the Greater Houston area was uttering a colorful metaphor or two after the Houston Astros Game 3 World Series 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The video above is a previous report on Mattress Mack betting big on the Astros and his customers.

But before the game, one of Houston's most celebrated citizens dropped a profanity-laden bomb against a group of Philly fans. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale responded with a series of f-bombs to hecklers and trash talkers who were out to prove that Philadelphia's "City of Brotherly Love" is clearly just clever branding.

"The guy was screaming 'f*ck the Astros, take the jerseys off and show us the buzzers,'" McIngvale tells CultureMap via phone from Philadelphia, sounding much more relaxed. "Then it was, 'José Altuve will never make the Hall of Fame - he's the biggest f*cking cheater ever. I had enough of him.'"

