Houston SPCA evacuates hundreds of animals before Laura's landfall

Today was a big day in preparation for #HurricaneLaura! We want to thank the many organizations as well as our hard working staff and volunteers that made it possible to transport over 200 animals, from the big dogs, to cats and kittens, and even a three-legged mouse! pic.twitter.com/vkqqZMc8F2 — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) August 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Hurricane Laura set to make landfall Wednesday night into Thursday, the Houston SPCA evacuated more than 200 animals before the storm's impact.According to the SPCA, 130 pets were taken to the Austin Humane Society and 27 baby squirrels were taken to the Austin Wildlife Rescue.The Houston SPCA evacuated 81 coastal pets, including a three-legged mouse, from Galveston Island Humane Society, and were examined by the Houston SPCA veterinary team before they were flown to North Dallas.The transports allow the animal protection organization to focus on emergency services during and after the hurricane.