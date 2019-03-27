Woman rescues trapped cat from manhole in Museum District.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cat is getting some much-needed help after being trapped in a Museum District manhole.The cat's cries could be heard in a parking lot on Binz and La Branch. Estella Olguin jumped into action, getting someone to bring a ladder. They were able to get the cat, who they call Fat Momma, out."Maybe her new name will be Lucky or something because I was able to get her out before (the rain) starts. I just couldn't leave her out here for days," said Olguin.The cat appeared to be older and dehydrated. Olguin is getting her some help and is hoping she can find a new home.