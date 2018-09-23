HURRICANE FLORENCE

Woman arrested for taking in animals abandoned during Hurricane Florence without permit

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman arrested for taking in animals affected by Hurricane Florence without permit

WAYNE COUNTY, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A woman in North Carolina was arrested after trying to save pets during Hurricane Florence.

With severe flooding on the way, Tammie Hedges said she took in more than two dozen pets when their owners evacuated.

She runs an animal rescue called "Crazy's Claws 'n Paws," but had not yet finished building her shelter.

She said she took the animals in anyways so they'd have a dry place to stay.

"Their owners were just going to leave them in a flood zone on chains. We don't want that," she said.

Animal services has since taken the pets and are now trying to find their owners.

Tammie has also been charged with practicing medicine without a veterinary license.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet rescuecatsdogshurricane florencearrestu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
Trae Tha Truth helps with Florence relief in Carolinas
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
More hurricane florence
PETS & ANIMALS
Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral
Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3D printed-gun creator accused of sex assault posts bond
Texans still winless after 27-22 loss vs. Giants
Girl dresses up as Coco inspired character for Halloween
3 men firing shots arrested after sparking SWAT standoff: Police
Astros World Series replica ring giveaway produces staggering numbers
Dentist arrested after camera was discovered in office's restroom
Violence at birthday party ends with 2 dead in NW Houston
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
Show More
Katy couple wows with Astros-themed wedding
Young boy goes above and beyond to protect American flag
Mosquitoes force chase suspect to surrender
Newlywed bride seeks help finding missing husband
Church group rescued after charter bus falls in flooded ditch
More News