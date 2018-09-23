A woman in North Carolina was arrested after trying to save pets during Hurricane Florence.With severe flooding on the way, Tammie Hedges said she took in more than two dozen pets when their owners evacuated.She runs an animal rescue called "Crazy's Claws 'n Paws," but had not yet finished building her shelter.She said she took the animals in anyways so they'd have a dry place to stay."Their owners were just going to leave them in a flood zone on chains. We don't want that," she said.Animal services has since taken the pets and are now trying to find their owners.Tammie has also been charged with practicing medicine without a veterinary license.