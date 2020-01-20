Pets & Animals

Wild hog runs through popular shopping plaza filled with customers

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild hog was spotted running through an Atascocita shopping plaza.

Lee Melvin captured a video of the animal on his phone while driving on FM 1960 near Pinehurst Trail.

He said the hog came out of a wooded area and ran across the road. He then followed the animal to a nearby shopping center.

There were people coming out of the stores as the hog was running by.

It startled some, causing them to run back inside stores.

Several Houston areas have seen an increase in wild hogs leaving their habitat and roaming in neighborhoods.
