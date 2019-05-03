Pets & Animals

Woman welcomed to new South Carolina home by gator ringing doorbell

A woman who just moved to Myrtle Beach got a rather unusual welcome.

Former New Jersey resident Karen Alfano actually captured an alligator trying to ring her doorbell at her new South Carolina abode.

Alfano was walking to her new home in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club when the sight stopped her in her tracks.

After recording the strange scene, Alfano used her phone to call authorities so they could remove the unwelcome intruder.
