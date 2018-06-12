Video shows man reeling in 6 foot bull shark on Crystal Beach

It wasn't what Dylan Sadler and his stepdad Chris Mott expected to see while on Crystal Beach but when Dylan saw a big shark in the water, he grabbed his phone and started rolling.The video shows his stepdad Mott struggling to reel in the six foot bull shark.Mott said that he has seen a lot of bull sharks at the beach lately and that three weeks ago, he even reeled in eight of them within a few hours.Experts consider them one of the most dangerous sharks in the world because of their aggressive nature. Sadler told Eyewitness News that his step-father released the bull sharks back into the water.