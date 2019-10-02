animal news

VIDEO: Playful seal leaves diver breathless by removing his mouthpiece

NORTHUMBERLAND, England -- An underwater cameraman was left breathless when a playful seal removed his scuba mouthpiece with his nose and a flipper.

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

Ben Burville was diving near the Farne Islands in Northumberland, England and said the interaction was "very gentle."

As Burville puts his breathing tube back, the seal pats him on the head. Burville, who has a lot of experience diving and capturing underwater footage with seals, responds by holding the seal's flipper.

WATCH: Grey seals sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"

