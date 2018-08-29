PETS & ANIMALS

UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

A UPS driver's note about failing to deliver a package because of a bear has gone viral (Credit: Marcy Lanier via Facebook)

By
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
Package delivery drivers have to deal with all kinds of issues, from crawling traffic to snarling dogs. But ... bears?

"There was a bear in the driveway so he (UPS driver) couldn't drop it off on my front porch," Asheville resident Marcy Lanier told WLOS.

So instead, Lanier said the deliveryman left the package in her mailbox on the street, along with a "sorry we missed you" notice with this reason for not leaving the parcel at the door: "Bear in driveway."

Lanier thought the note was funny, took a picture of it, and posted it on Facebook last Friday.



The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times.

"We get bears all the time," Lanier said about her North Asheville neighborhood.

In fact, a year ago, a bear opened a car door in the same neighborhood and locked itself in.

"Only in Asheville," Lanier wrote in her Facebook post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsUPSbearu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
Puppies rescued after their mother found dead inside cage
Dead horse left on sidewalk in Acres Homes
Man dedicated to feeding dogs belonging to the homeless
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door
Family finds man dying from gunshot wound in NE Houston
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
1 killed in crash after Jeep slams into car on East Freeway
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Worker taken to hospital after getting arm stuck in machine
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
Show More
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
Get paid to eat avocados for health study
'Stinging cold' winter for Texas, says Farmers' Almanac
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney
More News