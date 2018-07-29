It's a rescue the City of San Marcos calls a shot of an unbelievable stroke of luck.Following the fire that claimed the lives of five people at the Iconic Village apartments, firefighters found an unlikely pet in what was left in one of the buildings.The surviving pet? A turtle!The reptile was found in its tank and happened to be unharmed by the flames, said the City of San Marcos.After it was found, the turtle was taken to a local vet, where it was declared to be in perfect health.Since then, the turtle has been reunited with its owner.Whereas the fire, the cause is still under investigation.Authorities don't know if smoke detectors inside the building were functioning or the last time they were inspected.