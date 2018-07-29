ANIMALS

Unharmed turtle found in building burned during deadly San Marcos fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly San Marcos fire prompts students to think fire safety before school starts. (KTRK)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a rescue the City of San Marcos calls a shot of an unbelievable stroke of luck.

Following the fire that claimed the lives of five people at the Iconic Village apartments, firefighters found an unlikely pet in what was left in one of the buildings.

RELATED: 5 bodies recovered in San Marcos fire, Pasadena native still missing

The surviving pet? A turtle!



The reptile was found in its tank and happened to be unharmed by the flames, said the City of San Marcos.

RELATED: David Ortiz of Pasadena identified as a victim in a deadly apartment fire near Texas State University

After it was found, the turtle was taken to a local vet, where it was declared to be in perfect health.

Since then, the turtle has been reunited with its owner.

Whereas the fire, the cause is still under investigation.

Authorities don't know if smoke detectors inside the building were functioning or the last time they were inspected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesbuilding fireapartment fireTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMALS
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Thieves caught on camera stealing toads
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Bear cub severely burned in wildfires nearly healed
Paws up on the Seawall: Dogs beat the heat by surfing in Galveston
More animals
PETS & ANIMALS
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Christmas in July: Animal adoptions only $20
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deputies investigate hate speech graffiti at Tomball ISD school
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros Game
Brush fire spreading near State Park in Austin evacuates about 250 visitors
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Girl sets up lemonade stands and raises $2K towards veterans
Fundraiser held for neighbor killed while helping teen
Simone Biles wins first competition since 2016 Olympic Games
Masked men pistol-whip woman during home invasion
Show More
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at these flavorful spots
Christmas in July: Animal adoptions only $20
Pregnant woman delivers baby after cop allegedly kicks stomach
Chef's new restaurant offers 'pay what you can' experience
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
More News