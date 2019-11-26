Pets & Animals

President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed a bill that makes certain acts of animal cruelty a federal felony, saying it's important for the nation to combat "heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty."

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act prohibits extreme acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property.

The legislation expands on a 2010 law that targeted videos depicting the crushing or torturing of animals, but that did not prohibit the underlying conduct. Under the new law, the underlying acts of cruelty would be a federal crime.

An array of animal rights groups attended a signing ceremony Monday in the Oval Office. Holly Gann of the Animal Wellness Foundation says the legislation will "better protect some of the most vulnerable among us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativessenateanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rightspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen found dead inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
Hitting a pothole in Oklahoma could be better than in Texas
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
Family faces tragic fight after teens hit, killed in US-59 crash
ABC13's Morning News
Cool front could affect your travel, holiday plans
Show More
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
Someone in Alvin just claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize
Double amputee running marathons to inspire community
Woman suing Target after finding chili and towels in vacuum box
More TOP STORIES News