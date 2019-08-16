Pets & Animals

16 items you're putting in your child's lunchbox that can be dangerous for dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As students head back to school, it's important to know the toxins that may be in your children's school lunches. They're okay for your children, but could be dangerous for your dogs.

According to BluePearl, each fall, their pet hospitals across the country notice a surge of back-to-school related pet poisonings and injuries, many of which involve kids' backpacks and lunchboxes.

They say some dogs are skilled at unzipping backpacks and lunchboxes and helping themselves to what's inside.

BluePearl vets urge pet owners to designate an area in their homes for backpacks and lunchboxes, so they're out of the reach of pets.

For those persistent dogs, this may mean items are kept behind a closed door. If that's not possible, it's best that all leftover food be thrown away before the child returns home.

Here's a list of common lunchbox and backpack dangers:

  • Gum (which can contain xylitol)

  • Grapes and raisins


  • Macadamia nuts

  • Onions

  • Moldy food

  • Cold packs used to keep food cool

  • Pencils and arts and crafts


  • Small toys

  • ADHD medications

  • Albuterol inhalers

  • OTC medications such as NSAIDs and acetaminophen

  • Homemade slime

  • Hand sanitizer
