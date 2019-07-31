Tighter regulations possible after support animal attack on flight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One week after an American Airlines flight attendant was bit by an emotional support dog, the Department of Transportation tells ABC13 they are now making plans to tighten regulations when it comes to those animals.The incident happened on a July 22 Envoy flight, which is operated by American Airlines, that was departing from Dallas/Ft.Worth en route for Piedmont Triad.According to the airline, the attendant was examined by medical personnel upon arrival at Piedmont Triad, but did not require any treatment. The attendant was cleared to return to DFW and upon returning, received five stitches."As much as we want to have our dogs with us: Don't," said Hamid "HP" Parvizian, CEO of Sit means Sit Houston. "Think about those who actually need the service."Parvizian is a professional dog trainer and tells ABC13 the process of getting an animal certified for emotional support is way too easy and, in his opinion, needs more training regulations.Parvisian explains his dog training business receives about a dozen calls per month from people requesting emotional support certification for their pet, but he turns away the majority of the clients because he believes they are looking for loopholes to travel with their pet."This loophole started getting exposed and more and more people started hearing about it," he said. "Now everybody wants to be able to fly with their dog."As for more regulation, Parvisian says restricting access to purchasing certifications and requiring specific training for the animals are two things he would like to see implemented.