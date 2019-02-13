Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PETS & ANIMALS
Texas' exotic pet laws: The furry friends you can't have in Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5134864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Is it legal to have an exotic pet in Texas?
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Wednesday, February 13, 2019 09:37AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cats are okay, but a tiger may be a problem in Houston city limits.
Watch the video above to see what animals are legal to have as pets in Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animals
bear
laws
Houston
Harris County
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News