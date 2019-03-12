Pets & Animals

Sweet dog helps with the laundry

EMBED <>More Videos

Sick of your kids not doing their chores? Have you considered getting a well-trained pup for help instead?

Sick of your kids not doing their chores? Have you considered getting a well-trained pup for help instead?

Sometimes it takes a dog to get things done around the house.

A woman recorded her 6-year-old German pinscher named Amelie taking her laundry out of the washing machine.

For every item she removes, Amelie gets a treat! Amelie does more than just laundry. She can sort bottles in a crate and even helps her owner go shopping!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal newsdogfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Bodycam shows officers save man from burning car
Police investigating officer for forceful takedown of teen
Show More
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announce summer tour
87-year-old man with dementia missing from Houston home
Sheriff: Mom killed 11-year-old to keep her from having sex
Chicago man identified as victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash
More TOP STORIES News