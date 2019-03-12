Sweet dog helps with the laundry

Sick of your kids not doing their chores? Have you considered getting a well-trained pup for help instead?Sometimes it takes a dog to get things done around the house.A woman recorded her 6-year-old German pinscher named Amelie taking her laundry out of the washing machine.For every item she removes, Amelie gets a treat! Amelie does more than just laundry. She can sort bottles in a crate and even helps her owner go shopping!