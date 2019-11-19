Pets & Animals

Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua is capturing the hearts of animal lovers and rescue groups as she begins her road to recovery due to a possible tumor.

According to BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions, the Chihuahua came in and was listed as a stray when its team immediately noticed a red growth on her nose. In photos, Rudi's nose resembles that of the popular Christmas cartoon, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

"She was given the name upon intake by our staff," said Jennifer Barrera with BARC. "She seemed very friendly (and) she was eating well, according to our team."

Barrera said Rudi wasn't formally diagnosed by BARC's team, but they believe her tumors may be cancerous.

BARC says Rudi is being sent to a rescue group in College Station that will help her get proper treatment.

"Rudi was special," said Barrera. "Nobody had seen something like that. She had a great spirit, even though she was in that situation."

Rudi's rescuers, Long Way Home Adoptables, are taking in donations to help in the Chihuahua's care, as well as the care of other canines taken in by them. You can make a donation here.

