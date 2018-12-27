PETS & ANIMALS

Stray dog without nose finds forever home

MEET SNIFFLES: Born without a nose, the dog with the crooked teeth is hoping a family will open their hearts to him this Christmas.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida --
It looks like a stray dog with one unique characteristic has found his forever home.

Since the story of a dog with no nose named Sniffles was originally posted, the Poodle and Pooch Rescue said they have been sorting through hundreds of emails, voice messages and social media inquiries about him.

They posted the following message on their website:

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your desire to help, your kindness and your generosity. So many others in need, please take the time to learn about them as well. Thank You!"

They said Sniffles is going to be OK and ask those making inquiries to search their website for other dogs in need.

The active pooch with a great personality has grown on the workers at a veterinarian's office in Florida, with his crooked teeth and the way he snorts.

Workers say the dog's deformity once led people to pass him up while looking to adopt a pet, WESH reports.

Genesis Diaz, who has been fostering animals for the last 12 years, said if someone would give him a chance, they'd learn just how special he really is.

"This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face," Diaz said.

Veterinarian workers say Sniffles is a healthy dog, "he just looks a little funny," says Michelle Wacker, with Orange County Animal Services.

"He's just a precious old man," Wacker said. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."

The dog was scheduled for a dentist's visit before the new year, so that toothy grin will change a bit.

If you're interested in helping other dogs at the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.
