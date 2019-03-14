Pets & Animals

Steer appeared to be injured after RodeoHouston wrestling event

EMBED <>More Videos

A steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo appeared to be injured during Wednesday night's Steer Wrestling event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo appeared to be injured during Wednesday night's Steer Wrestling event.



The steer had to leave the arena on a truck.

RodeoHouston tweeted that the steer was walking and would be okay. They said that on-site veterinarians responded quickly and that the well-being of animals is the utmost importance to the rodeo.



Rodeo officials released the following statement:
Tonight, a steer was injured during the RODEOHOUSTON steer wrestling event. One of the Rodeo's on-site veterinarians responded quickly and is evaluating the steer's injuries. The well-being of our animals is of the upmost importance to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Medical and veterinary professionals are on-site daily to handle any issues. Additionally, Houston SPCA is on-site daily to monitor livestock welfare.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonhouston livestock show and rodeocowrodeo houstonanimal news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Another front moves through SE Texas today
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Beto O'Rourke: From punk rocker to presidential candidate
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops new trailer
Houston museums offering free admission on Thursdays
Off-duty officer finds man dying in SE Houston parking lot
Show More
Teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Alleged mob boss of Gambino family gunned down in front of home
THE 60: Pilot buys burgers for everyone on delayed Houston flight
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
3 men linked to alleged auto theft ring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News