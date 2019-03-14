Steer appeared to be injured after RodeoHouston wrestling event

INJURED STEER: You could hear a pin drop after a steer was injured during the steer wrestling competition at @RODEOHOUSTON. I’m hoping to get an update on the injured animal. It was carted off on the truck. https://t.co/zGkkIldnLi pic.twitter.com/MXoRjDFT3a— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) March 14, 2019
The steer had to leave the arena on a truck.
RodeoHouston tweeted that the steer was walking and would be okay. They said that on-site veterinarians responded quickly and that the well-being of animals is the utmost importance to the rodeo.
Update 2: The steer is up and walking and will be ok! Special thank you to our vet crew for quick attention.— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 14, 2019
Rodeo officials released the following statement:
Tonight, a steer was injured during the RODEOHOUSTON steer wrestling event. One of the Rodeo's on-site veterinarians responded quickly and is evaluating the steer's injuries. The well-being of our animals is of the upmost importance to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Medical and veterinary professionals are on-site daily to handle any issues. Additionally, Houston SPCA is on-site daily to monitor livestock welfare.