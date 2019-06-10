THE OWLS ARE HOME: New mother and her owlets find the perfect home at Rice University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new mother and her three owlets have created the perfect home outside of Lovett College on the campus of Rice University.
Contractors making renovations to the residential college found them Friday morning.
Students and faculty at the university took the opportunity to snap photos of their newly discovered wild mascots.
The last time three owl chicks were discovered nesting together in the wild at Rice was in 2011.
