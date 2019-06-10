Pets & Animals

THE OWLS ARE HOME: New mother and her owlets find the perfect home at Rice University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new mother and her three owlets have created the perfect home outside of Lovett College on the campus of Rice University.

Contractors making renovations to the residential college found them Friday morning.

Students and faculty at the university took the opportunity to snap photos of their newly discovered wild mascots.

The last time three owl chicks were discovered nesting together in the wild at Rice was in 2011.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonrice universitywild animalsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News