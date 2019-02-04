PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk after surgery

Milo is learning how to walk after having surgery to correct wrong-way paws.

STILLWATER, Oklahoma --
A hound puppy that had a rough start to life is learning to enjoy the simple things like walks.

Milo was just five weeks old when he was surrendered to Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary. Jennie Hayes, who runs the rescue, could see that the puppy's front paws were turned upside, leaving him unable to walk. The best the pup could manage was an uncomfortable "army crawl." Hayes knew he needed surgery.

Veterinarians at Oklahoma State University identified Milo's condition as congenital dislocation of both elbows, according to Dr. Erik Clary, associate professor of small animal surgery at Oklahoma State University, where Milo underwent surgery earlier this month. Clary said Milo's condition is very rare and very debilitating.

"Milo's surgery was complicated," he said. "For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and get his elbow back into alignment. So once we did that, then we had to place a pin across his joint to keep things stable."

Milo is now back home with Hayes.
