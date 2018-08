Workers at the Harris County Animal Shelter say they need help after receiving its highest intake of animals so far this year.One of those animals was a puppy named Lee.The dog was abandoned in the parking lot of the shelter, along with a note that read "Can you please take care of my dog? He's a great puppy. I just couldn't afford to keep him. Please don't put him down."Someone has adopted Lee, but the shelter is overflowing with 375 other animals.If you can help, the center offers a low-cost wellness clinic plus free spay and neuter vouchers.To foster an animal, you can send an email to the shelter at foster@phs.hctx.net To rescue/transport, send an email to rescueme@countypets.com