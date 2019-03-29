Puppies found abandoned in shoe box near animal shelter

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A litter of puppies were left for dead in Dickinson Friday morning.
The Bayou Animal Shelter posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that the animals were left at a very high traffic area near the entrance of its shelter.
The four puppies were found inside of an Adidas shoe box.
The shelter is looking for more information from anyone who may have witnessed the animals being abandoned.
If you see an animal abandonment, you can file a cruelty report at (832) 927-PAWS or submit the information online to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.
