A South Carolina animal sanctuary is looking for "piggy cuddlers" to help socialize its rescues.The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Leesville posted a help-wanted ad on Facebook looking for volunteers to cuddle its pigs to help them get used to their new surroundings.All you have to do is scratch their belly, and talk to them. You can also feed them cookies.The sanctuary says people from all over the country have been signing up to be piggy cuddlers.The farm notes that volunteers are also needed to perform some of the less-fun tasks around the farm - such as removing animal waste.