Pack of stray dogs caught chewing on woman's cars, including rental

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not once, but twice in less than two weeks, a woman in southeast Houston says her car has become a late-night chew toy for a pack of stray dogs.

"I didn't think a dog could do that," said Alessandra Okaitland as she showed ABC13 the bite marks in one of her cars.

Surveillance video from her home shows the dogs jumping on her car and tearing off a piece of it.



She took the car to get the damage repaired and got a rental. Then, not even a week later, those same dogs were back to chew away.

"If they pierce metal like that, they could tear off my kid's arm," said Okaitland.

Not only is the thousands of dollars worth of repairs troubling for the mom, Okaitland said there are a lot of children in her neighborhood, and she's worried for their safety.

"I tell my kids, 'Don't go outside. Let me go outside first, because I'm scared that those animals will be here,'" she said.

Okaitland called the city's animal control, but was told they don't patrol at night and only respond to dog bite or death-related cases.

ABC13 reached out to animal control. After the call, they said the case has been escalated and officers will continue to look for the pack of dogs.

However, they say after-hour calls are for emergencies only.

Okaitland told ABC13 she has animal pepper spray and a gun. She said if she has to, she will take matters into her own hands.

"It's scary because, I'm not sleeping," she said. "I'm too afraid that they're going to come back."

