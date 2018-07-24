PETS & ANIMALS

More than 100 exotic animals found living in SW Houston apartment

More than 100 exotic animals seized in SW Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Humane Society took custody of over 100 animals Tuesday afternoon.

The animals were seized from an apartment complex located in the 10200 block of Sugar Branch Drive.

The animals include 13 ferrets, 16 sugar gliders, 22 chinchillas, 2 prairie dogs, 11 guinea pigs, 6 African grey parrots, 32 cockatiels, and 3 dogs.

Veterinarians are conducting medical evaluations on each animal, and will create a species specific treatment protocol for each one.

Officials say the animals were discovered when authorities served an eviction notice.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce was notified and deputies from Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's Office obtained a warrant to seize all of the animals from the apartment unit.

The Houston Humane Society will house the animals until a court appearance determines permanent custody.
