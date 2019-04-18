Man throws iguana at restaurant manager, breaks lizard's leg

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (KTRK) -- Police say an irate customer used his pet iguana as a weapon inside a restaurant on Tuesday.Eyewitnesses say Arnold Teeter came into the restaurant, laid down in a booth, then threw a menu at a waitress.When confronted by a manager, police say Teeter threw the iguana at him which caused it to land on the floor, breaking its leg.Teeter picked up the iguana then blocked traffic on a nearby street.Teeter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals.A vet determined the iguana was suffering from metabolic bone disease and her leg fracture will require surgery to repair.