Man throws iguana at restaurant manager, breaks lizard's leg

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (KTRK) -- Police say an irate customer used his pet iguana as a weapon inside a restaurant on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses say Arnold Teeter came into the restaurant, laid down in a booth, then threw a menu at a waitress.

When confronted by a manager, police say Teeter threw the iguana at him which caused it to land on the floor, breaking its leg.

Teeter picked up the iguana then blocked traffic on a nearby street.

Teeter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals.

A vet determined the iguana was suffering from metabolic bone disease and her leg fracture will require surgery to repair.
