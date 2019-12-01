Pets & Animals

Man arrested after dead cats found duct taped in trash chute

LONG ISLAND, New York -- A man is facing serious charges after dead kittens and cats were found in his building.

Justin Visconti, 37, is facing four counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

A resident and building employees discovered several dead animals in the trash chute at the Porter Regency building. They made the discoveries over several different occasions.

The cats were wrapped in duct tape, cardboard boxes and sheets. Investigators said the kittens and cats died from blunt force trauma.

"These cats were badly mutilated, these cats were tortured by some means," said Jed Painter with the Nassau DA Animal Crimes Unit. "We had multiple broken bones. In fact, one of the animals, pretty much every single bone in the body was broken."

The animals did not belong to Visconti and it is not clear where they came from. Officials say he does live in the building.

Visconti's neighbor's found out about the deaths when police officers began knocking on doors, asking residents if they were missing their cats.
Others say they got a letter about the grizzly discoveries.

"It was put under the door and they said it was another incident of a cat being disposed of," one neighbor said.

Neighbors are now guarding their animals.

"This person needs help. That's terrible that something so innocent that doesn't understand what's happening to do that, that's the worst thing I can think of," neighbor and cat owner Alex Aronowicz said.

Visconti's mother, bewildered by all the reporters at his arraignment, said nothing about her son who was already on probation, after several prior arrests for grand larceny, stalking and aggravated harassment.
Visconti's cash bail on the latest felonies is $20,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkanimal crueltycatskitten in trashu.s. & worldkittens
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Cooler temperatures will filter in overnight behind the cold front
Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
SPONSORED: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
300 homes flooded with waste after massive sewage spill
More historic headstones damaged in Galveston
Boyfriend accused of forcing boy into burning hot shower
More TOP STORIES News