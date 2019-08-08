Loose zebras send police officers on wild chase

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- The New Braunfels Police Department is assisting animal control officers in corralling a loose zebra that is making its way across the city.The zebra was eventually safely tranquilized and carefully transported back to the ranch where it was raised.Just when the NBPD thought the wild chase was over, they discovered there is a second zebra also on the loose in the city.Authorities believe the zebras escaped by swimming across the Guadalupe River and into the city.The video above shows one of the zebras leading officers on a wild chase through a residential area.Officials are encouraging residents to report to authorities if they see the zebra in their neighborhood.