PETS & ANIMALS

Lemur stolen from Santa Ana Zoo located at Newport Beach hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

A lemur stolen from the Santa Ana Zoo last weekend is back in captivity. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, California --
A lemur stolen from the Santa Ana Zoo last weekend is back in captivity.

According to police, someone stole a ring-tailed lemur named Isaac and released two monkeys onto zoo property by using bolt-cutters to slice through the outer perimeter fencing of the zoo as well as the fencing of two primate enclosures.

Someone cut through the outer perimeter fencing of the zoo to steal the lemur.


While investigating the break-in, the Santa Ana Police Department received a call from the Newport Police Department regarding the missing lemur, who had been located in front of a hotel in that city.

Police said someone dropped off a plastic crate containing Isaac at the Newport Beach hotel.

A note left on the crate indicated that the lemur was property of the Santa Ana Zoo.

A note left on the crate indicated that the lemur was property of the Santa Ana Zoo, police said.


The damage to zoo property was more than $1,000 and the stolen lemur was valued at $3,000.

Isaac, 32, is not only the second-oldest ring-tailed lemur in North America, he's also on the endangered species list, making the theft a federal crime.

The motive for stealing Isaac remains unclear, according to police.

Zoo staff was able to recapture the other escaped monkeys and said it plans to review security procedures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmonkeyzoobizarreu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
35 dogs removed from home after woman found covered in feces
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
Swimmers and surfers flee water as shark devours seal
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
Where is Dr. Mark Hausknecht's alleged killer?
2-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in home
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Man found shot to death in apartment complex stairwell
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
Teens seen jumping up and 'surfing' on cars
Texans in 60: DeAndre Hopkins back on the field Thursday
Show More
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Ex-girlfriend of murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
Cheaper car insurance rates if you live in Clear Lake
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
More News