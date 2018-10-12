CUTE ANIMALS

Cat found 900 miles away from home one year later

EMBED </>More Videos

Cat strays from home, found 900 miles away on year later

GREAT FALLS, Montana --
How in the world does a cat stray 900 miles from home?

No one knows for sure, but one Montana family is thrilled to have Bobby back, more than a year since he went missing.

The orange tabby cat left his Montana home in June of 2017 and was found in Nevada just a few weeks ago.

Now the family has their own theories of how Bobby ended up there.

"The train goes right behind the house," owner Kyle Preston said. "And he goes down there and roams. He's not roaming anymore. He's an at home kitty."

For the past year and a half, Bobby's disappearance didn't stop the family from putting his favorite dish outside in hopes he would come back.

But thanks to Bobby being microchipped, an animal shelter was able to track the cat to Nevada and bring him home safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatscute animalsu.s. & worldMontana
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Good Samaritans and firefighters rescue puppies in Kingwood
K-9's great sense of smell helps police find missing child
WARNING: Dog dies from deadly ingredient found in chewing gum
Boys find family of mice in boots at K-Mart
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
Warm weekend ahead with a few expected showers
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Turkish court orders release of accused American pastor
Show More
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
North Shore teacher celebrates 24 years of perfect attendance
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
More News