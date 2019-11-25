thanksgiving

Thankful but hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner

HORNBEAK, Tennessee -- A group of goats were treated to an early Thanksgiving feast as they munched their way through a series of treats on a farm in Hornbeak, Tennessee.

Moona Ruth, Boonie, MaDolly and Perri Drew, who have an Instagram account dedicated to their daily adventures, were served up baguettes and other baked treats, as well as fruit and vegetables galore, with the results posted to YouTube.

"Serving a family of goats is chaos," the farm owners added in text accompanying the video, noting too that the quartet of farm animals proceeded to "jump up on plates, knock down cups, push each other from their food and steal the grub right from the other's mouth," during the meal.

The four goats were served by a child who sensibly stayed out of the way for the most part once the eating began. One goat in particular, the owners say, takes its diet more seriously than the others. "That growling or grunting sound is Boonie, he is serious about warning the others not to touch his baguette."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatthanksgivinganimal newscute animalsanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Astros pitcher passing out turkeys to families in need
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family fighting to bring teen's body home after deadly crash
18-wheeler splits in half after crashing into bridge on I-45
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
Return of rain chances could affect your travel, holiday plans
Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
Show More
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Body found confirmed as missing 5-year-old Fla. girl
18-wheeler fire and oil spill shuts down Southwest Freeway
Family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
What your Houston XFL season ticket holder dollars gets you
More TOP STORIES News