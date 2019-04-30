Pets & Animals

Hummingbird returns to man who nursed it back to health

By Eyewitness News
AUGUSTA, Georgia -- A man who nursed a wounded hummingbird back to health says he's been getting special visits from the grateful bird ever since.

Former SWAT officer Mike Cardenaz says he found the hummingbird, who he named Buzz, on his front porch in Georgia four years ago, unable to fly with broken feathers.

He helped Buzz recover with Pedialyte, sugar, and a safe place to heal.

Ever since, Buzz has come back from his winter travels to South America to visit Mike.

He was concerned when the bird was a little late this year, but it arrived on his front porch and landed on his hand.

Buzz is the second hummingbird Mike has rescued. And now, he is helping an injured chipmunk get back on its feet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiaanimal rescuebirdsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News