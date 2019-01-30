Houston Zoo welcomes 2 baby lemurs

The Houston Zoo welcomed a new bundle of joy last week!A tiny (and we mean TINY) baby ring-tailed lemur was born at just three ounces to experienced mom, Cairrean. The unnamed baby will cling to Cairrean's chest for a couple of weeks before moving to her back and then will stay clinging to mom until he or she is several weeks old.Just before Christmas, a bouncing baby boy was born to mom Zenobia. His name is Dionysius and he is becoming increasingly more confident, venturing away from his mother's back. He is a Coquerel's sifaka, a species of lemur known for their unusual locomotion called vertical clinging and leaping. While upright, they bounce through the trees, using the strength of their hind legs.The Houston Zoo is dedicated to saving animals in the wild, including endangered lemurs.Guests to the Houston Zoo can see ring-tailed lemurs and Coquerel's sifaka in Wortham World of Primates in the center of the zoo, where they can learn all about primates and what they can do to help protect them.