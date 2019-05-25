Pets & Animals

Once neglected and abused horses ready for adoption at new Houston SPCA Equine Center and Barn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA opened its new equine center for neglected horses Saturday.

The Dr. Amy Alexander Equine Center and Barn houses horses that were once neglected and abused, but are now ready to be adopted into loving homes.

The facility's open house gave animal lovers an opportunity to explore the new campus, and interact with all the horses.

The center is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd. near Memorial Park at the Houston SPCA's Campus For All Animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonspcaanimal rescuehorsesadoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News