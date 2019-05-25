Once neglected and abused horses ready for adoption at new Houston SPCA Equine Center and Barn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA opened its new equine center for neglected horses Saturday.The Dr. Amy Alexander Equine Center and Barn houses horses that were once neglected and abused, but are now ready to be adopted into loving homes.The facility's open house gave animal lovers an opportunity to explore the new campus, and interact with all the horses.The center is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd. near Memorial Park at the Houston SPCA's Campus For All Animals.