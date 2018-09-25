PETS & ANIMALS

Pit bull hit by car on Long Island may have saved child

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the 11-month-old pit bull recovering after being hit by a car on Long Island.

By
MEDFORD, Long Island --
The Odietus family hasn't seen their dog Niko in days, because the 11-month-old pit bull is recovering after being hit by a car. The family said the driver never stopped.

"I'm more angry that my kids had to see this, that they had to go through this," said Nicole Paige.

Twelve-year-old Jayden Odietus and his younger sister, Thalia, were walking Niko near their home in Medford last Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. when the incident occurred. Jayden said the driver blew through a stop sign, dodged a parked car and then hit Niko. He believes Niko protected him by getting between him and the car.

"He, like, got down like he was about to jump at the car, and I tried to yank him, and he wouldn't move at all," Jayden said.

The driver continued on and stopped a few houses down, apparently to pick up a co-worker. Paige confronted him there.

"He said, 'That's not my dog. It's your dog. You're responsible. I'm not paying for him. It's just a dog. The kids shouldn't have been walking him,''" Paige told Eyewitness News.

Paige said the man was about to drive away, but she said she was calling the police. She said the co-worker convinced the driver to wait until police arrived. Suffolk Police said no summonses were issued.

Niko has multiple severe pelvis fractures and will have surgery. The family is now facing $7,000 in surgical and recovery costs.

Animal rescue group 'Paws Unite People' has fronted some of the initial costs and is helping the family with fundraising.

For information on how you can help, visit https://fundrazr.com/campaigns/b1P5P8
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspit bulldogaccidentu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Constable deputies wrangle 2 loose bulls in NE Harris County
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Relative of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
Ted Cruz, wife pushed out of restaurant by Kavanaugh protesters
Judge rules Bill Cosby a 'sexually violent predator'
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Another weak cool front brings heavy rain on Wednesday
Some Verizon users across Houston area reporting outage
Extra police at all Aldine ISD high schools today after threat
'Don't Mess with Nana' Mayor who killed 12-ft gator gets song
Show More
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
ATM thieves crash into pole, cause power outage in NE Houston
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
Houston man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
More News