whale

Gray whales caught on video migrating to Alaska

EMBED <>More Videos

A group of gray whales made a surprise spectacle in the Long Beach Harbor Friday.

LONG BEACH, California -- A group of gray whales made a surprise spectacle in the Long Beach Harbor Friday.

As many as five of them were spotted going for a morning swim.

RELATED: Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos

This time of year it's gray whales who are making the epic journey to Alaska, some traveling more than 10,000 miles.

In recent weeks there have also been numerous sightings along the Bay Area coast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouthern californiaenvironmentwhalewhale watchingnaturefishoceans
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
TOP STORIES
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin announces he's cancer free
Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida
Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
Dead dolphin in Seabrook raises concerns over ITC chemicals
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stops in Houston
Slovakia elects first female president
Show More
Nanny murdered while jogging
Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
2 women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old
More TOP STORIES News