Goose shot with arrow in same park where birds recently overdosed on pills

A goose was shot with an arrow in the same park where birds overdosed on pills last week.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Bad humans have struck again in Huntington Beach, California.

A goose was found with a plastic-style archery arrow shot through its neck.

The goose was been taken in by the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center.

Last week, waterfowl in Carr Park were recovering from apparent drug overdoses after hundreds of heart-medication, antidepressant, anti-anxiety and insomnia pills were found dumped inside the park.

A Canadian goose and a Ring-billed Gull received IV fluids after both displayed serious overdose symptoms.

Rescuers say it's a strange coincidence and the wildlife center said the incident is under investigation.
