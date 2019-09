EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- Pet lovers, this one's for you.A South Texas dog is glowing as she prepares for her new puppies.Cozette the bulldog was happy to pose during her professional photoshoot in El Campo. The dad-to-be, Boudreaux, also joined the shoot.The photographer Cristal Malek says this isn't her first round of dog shoots, but she's never shot a maternity shoot.