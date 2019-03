EMBED >More News Videos Cow escapes to stands inside NRG Arena at RodeoHouston

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- RodeoHouston is over, but Fort Bend County deputies are still in cowboy mode.They chased the cow in their truck and lassoed it near the Riverstone area.The sheriff's office posted pictures of them securing the cow. It's not clear where the animal came from.