Harris County firefighters rescue puppy tied up and left in car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshall's Office is looking for a pet owner who left their dog tied up in their vehicle.

Fire fighters and police officers found the puppy while they were at an apartment fire Saturday morning.

Officials posted photos on Facebook shows them taking care of the dog.



The dog is now in the care of firefighters.
