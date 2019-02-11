PETS & ANIMALS

San Francisco firefighters may be forced to surrender beloved station cat after anonymous complaint

EMBED </>More Videos

Imagine your beloved, stress-relieving cat being taken away from you. That's what firefighters at San Francisco's Station 49 say is happening to Edna, a stray they took in four years ago when she was just a kitten.

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Imagine your beloved, stress-relieving cat being taken away from you.

That's what firefighters at San Francisco's Station 49 say is happening to Edna, a stray they took in four years ago when she was just a kitten.


ABC7's Dion Lim has been investigating the story. She says two firefighters told her Edna catches mice, keeps the birds away, and is an important member of their family because she helps with stress management.

The firefighters believe an anonymous caller complained about Edna being around their firefighting equipment. They say the station captain wants them to evict the cat by Monday, Feb. 11.

Edna, by the way, has quite an Instagram following, getting attention from around the country.

Those in the department have been asking the public for their help, by emailing fireadministration@sfgov.org to fight for Edna to stay.

ABC7 News reached out to SF Fire multiple times and has not gotten a response.

Edna can often be found giving snuggles to the crew, who in one Instagram post refer to her as the "station angel."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatscute animalsfirefightersstressanimal newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Texas' exotic pet laws explained
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Show More
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
More News