Family of raccoons crashed through home's ceiling

CALHOUN COUNTY, Michigan --
A family of raccoons created quite the chaos when they crashed through the ceiling of a Michigan home.

The homeowner was in the living room when a mother raccoon and her five babies fell through the ceiling.

First responders picked up the babies, but the mother was a bit feisty. They had to use a dog catching pole to get her out of the house.

A firefighter on the scene was bitten by one of the raccoons and was treated at a hospital.

The raccoon family was released back into the wild.
